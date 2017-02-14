WKYC
Cleveland Veterans Affairs' Medical Center hosts vow renewal ceremony

Amani Abraham, WKYC 2:36 PM. EST February 14, 2017

CLEVELAND - One after another, veterans renewed their wedding vows with their significant other at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center on Valentine's Day.

The Tuesday afternoon ceremony included 10 couples and their guests inside the hospital's chapel.

The event is among others at the medical center in recognition of National Salute to Veteran Patients Week.

Hear the vows and directly from the couples tonight at 6 and 7 on WKYC Channel 3 News.

