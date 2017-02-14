Cleveland Veterans Affairs' Medical Center hosts vow renewal ceremony

Photo: Amani Abraham, WKYC

CLEVELAND - One after another, veterans renewed their wedding vows with their significant other at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center on Valentine's Day.

The Tuesday afternoon ceremony included 10 couples and their guests inside the hospital's chapel.

First couple out of 10 to renew vows at Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center this afternoon. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/gAJ484JpQ9 — Amani Abraham (@AmaniAbraham) February 14, 2017

The event is among others at the medical center in recognition of National Salute to Veteran Patients Week.

Hear the vows and directly from the couples tonight at 6 and 7 on WKYC Channel 3 News.

"There is nothing that can or will interfere with my everlasting love for you." @wkyc pic.twitter.com/BNyc4mF1ao — Amani Abraham (@AmaniAbraham) February 14, 2017

