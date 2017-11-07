Cleveland Winterfest, tree lighting takes place Nov. 25

CLEVELAND - It's about to get lit.
Cleveland's giant Christmas tree will be lit Nov. 25 in a half-hour lighting ceremony, complete with a fireworks display and an appearance by Santa.
The ceremony will be part of Cleveland's Winterfest, a free, family-friendly event full of activities to welcome in the holiday season.
The tree lighting ceremony takes place at 6 p.m. Other festivities include free ice skating on the Public Square rink, free horse-drawn carriage rides, live music and food trucks.
Click here to learn more about Winterfest.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs