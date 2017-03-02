Cleveland woman with dementia reported missing

(Photo: Cleveland Police, Custom)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police are searching for a woman last seen on the city's east side.

Helen Penn, 85, was last seen around 9 a.m. Thursday as she left her residence on Alcoy Road.

Penn is 5-feet tall, weigh 100 pounds and has grey hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and brown jacket and white hat. She walks with a cane.

Penn has dementia and other serious medial issues, police say.

If you see Penn, call 911.

(© 2017 WKYC)