Cleveland Zoo announces name of baby giraffe

CLEVELAND - Move over, April and Tajiri, there's a new baby giraffe stealing our hearts.

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Zoo announced the name of its newest baby giraffe: Zawadi.

The name means "gift" in its native language. The zoo held a donation voting drive that allowed donors to vote on a name for th giraffe. The biggest donation was $913.01, meaning donations totaled $2,314.96. That money will go to the Future for Wildlife Fund.

Zawadi was born Aug. 6 and has since gained more than 50 pounds and one foot. He now weighs more than 210 pounds and stands more than 7 feet tall.

Zawadi can be seen with his mother, Jhasmin, at the zoo's Ben Gogolick Giraffe Encounter.

© 2017 WKYC-TV