Cleveland Zoo closed Tuesday due to flooding

CLEVELAND -- Seemingly relentless rainy conditions have caused the temporary closure of the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and Rainforest.

The closure, which has been blamed on nearby flooding, was announced shortly before noon Tuesday on Facebook.

Forecasters are calling for continued rain throughout the day with potentially record-breaking warmth.

This storm system will bring in much colder air behind it with chances for snow by Wednesday.

