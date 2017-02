Four people observe an elephant in a fenced in area July 4, 2015 at the Cleveland Zoo in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images) (Photo: Robert Nickelsberg, 2015 Robert Nickelsberg)

CLEVELAND - Our furry friends are back, Cleveland.

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has announced plans to reopen Wednesday at 10 a.m. after the park closed Tuesday due to nearby floods.

For those planning a Wednesday trip, take note of the forecast, which predicts an incoming storm system consisting of much colder air and chances of snow this afternoon.

(© 2017 WKYC)