Cleveland Zoo resurrects ZooKeys as part of 100 year anniversary

CLEVELAND - Get ready to get nostalgic.

The Cleveland Zoo has announced the return of ZooKeys, those colorful animal-shaped keys that brought you all kinds of information.

ZooKeys first debuted in the 1960s. The bright keys are shaped like different animals and "unlock" informational speakerboxes located throughout the zoo. The boxes contain messages about the different animals.

The return of ZooKeys launches next month, as part of a partnership between Cleveland Metroparks and Key Bank.

The zoo made the announcement Monday as part of its 100 year anniversary celebration. Cleveland Metroparks will host a handful events as part of the celebration, including a fireworks and music display at Edgewater Park on July 22, the "eve" of the Cleveland Metroparks anniversary.

