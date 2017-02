CLEVELAND - The Cleveland's Finest Hors D'oeuvres Contest returned to the Terrace Club at Progressive Field Thursday night to benefit Our Lady of the Wayside.

Local chefs competed for the best hors d'oeuvres dish while wine and beer samplings washed it all down and a silent auction drew proceeds for Our Lady of the Wayside.

Check out photos from the event below:

