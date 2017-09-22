Cleveland's Gang Impact Unit announces more arrests

(Photo: Barry Wolf, WKYC)

The Cleveland Division of Police claimed a bit of progress Thursday, announcing its Gang Impact Unit had arrested 15 men with ties to local gangs.

The city says the individuals arrested faced a variety of charges, from low level drug offenses to murder.

“If we’re going to be successful, we need to work together at the federal, state, county and local level,” Mayor Frank Jackson said. "These results are just a small example of our efforts to fight violent crime in the City of Cleveland.”

The Gang Impact Unit works in conjunction with both county and federal authorities. Officers involved have made 195 felony arrests and seized 125 guns this year alone, according to the city.

“Gang and gun violence has a drastic and negative effect on our community, especially our children," Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said. "The work done by these officers, agents and attorneys is impactful and extremely important in ridding our streets of violence."

