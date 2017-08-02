Coast Guard changes command in Cleveland

45-foot response boat. (Photo: Petty Officer 2nd Class Mike Sabo, Coast Guard)

CLEVELAND -- A change of command is happening in Cleveland.

The U.S. Coast Guard 9th District is welcoming Rear Adm. Joanna Nunan to the top job Wednesday.

Her role begins as outgoing Rear Adm. June E. Ryan retires.

The Coast Guard’s 9th District encompasses the five Great Lakes, the St. Lawrence Seaway and eight states in the surrounding region.



