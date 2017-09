45-foot response boat. (Photo: Petty Officer 2nd Class Mike Sabo, Coast Guard)

CLEVELAND - The U.S. Coast Guard is engaged in an active search for a man lost in the waters of Lake Erie near Bratenahl.

According to reports, a woman called 911 saying her father went swimming off of her boat, when he was hit by a wave and never resurfaced.

