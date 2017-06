(Photo: Sean Forester/ WKYC)

The Coast Guard, Second District Police, and Fire rescue are searching the Cuyahoga River Saturday morning.





The search is occurring at West Third Street and Canal Street for a missing 59-year-old.

The search for the missing man began early Saturday morning around 2 a.m.

For safety reasons, the search was suspended and resumed at 8 a.m.

