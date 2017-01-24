WKYC
Condolences pour in following Cleveland Police officer's death

WKYC 3:10 PM. EST January 24, 2017

Police departments across Northeast Ohio and other states have acknowledged the death of Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey across social media.

Fahey, 39, was struck and killed on I-90 West near Warren Road about 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

The driver of the car that struck Fahey drove off after the accident and was arrested a few hours later.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(© 2017 WKYC)


