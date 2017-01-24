Condolences pour in following Cleveland Police officer's death

Mt. Calvary condolences (Photo: Amani Abraham, WKYC-TV)

Police departments across Northeast Ohio and other states have acknowledged the death of Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey across social media.

Fahey, 39, was struck and killed on I-90 West near Warren Road about 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

The driver of the car that struck Fahey drove off after the accident and was arrested a few hours later.

Officer Down https://t.co/B1U1XFCXTw — Dallas Police Assoc (@DPA_PoliceAssoc) January 24, 2017

Deeply saddened to hear of the loss of one of our officers today. My thoughts & prayers are w/ the family of @CLEpolice officer David Fahey. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) January 24, 2017

We mourn with the City of Cleveland and @CLEpolice in the loss of officer David Fahey, killed today in the line of duty. #Hero — Delaware County SO (@DelCoSheriff) January 24, 2017

Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church offers a message of support after @CLEpolice Officer David Fahey was struck, killed on I-90 this morning. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/7vq5Nc8bXC — Amani Abraham (@AmaniAbraham) January 24, 2017

Tragic death this morning of Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey, killed by a hit-skip driver. Praying for his family and friends and CPD. pic.twitter.com/asdnSJxo7M — Jeff Johnson (@Votejeffjohnson) January 24, 2017

Condolences to @CLEpolice & family of Officer Fahey who was struck & killed by a hit-and-run driver; driver remains at large. #LODD pic.twitter.com/Z2qKOhkvAS — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) January 24, 2017

RIP CLEVELAND POLICE OFFICER DAVID FAHEY, STRUCK & KILLED TUESDAY MORNING WORKING AN ACCIDENT SCENE. #THESACRIFICECONTINUES. pic.twitter.com/tvPRmg86na — PAPBA (@PAPBA911) January 24, 2017

Our thoughts are with the Cleveland Police Department as they cope with the death of Officer David Fahey - End Of Watch 01-24-17 pic.twitter.com/vfPqIqf3Es — UpperArlingtonPD (@UA_Police) January 24, 2017

.@BrunswickPolice wearing mourning bands in honor of @CLEPolice Officer David Fahey who was killed in a hit-and-run on I-90 this morning. https://t.co/HBiwUpKDbP — Amani Abraham (@AmaniAbraham) January 24, 2017

Prayers are with the Cleveland OH PD @CLEpolice after Officer David Fahey was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on a freeway today. pic.twitter.com/8YjscdXQEN — Corpus Christi POA (@CCPOATX) January 24, 2017

Cleveland Police Department, Ohio

Police Officer David Fahey was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while... https://t.co/kTvqYITddg — Yuma Police (@yumapolice1) January 24, 2017

