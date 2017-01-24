Condolences pour in following Cleveland Police officer's death

Police departments across Northeast Ohio and other states have acknowledged the death of Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey across social media.
Fahey, 39, was struck and killed on I-90 West near Warren Road about 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
The driver of the car that struck Fahey drove off after the accident and was arrested a few hours later.
Officer Down https://t.co/B1U1XFCXTw— Dallas Police Assoc (@DPA_PoliceAssoc) January 24, 2017
Deeply saddened to hear of the loss of one of our officers today. My thoughts & prayers are w/ the family of @CLEpolice officer David Fahey.— Rob Portman (@senrobportman) January 24, 2017
Thoughts & Prayers to @CLEpolice & Family. #honoringthefallen Officer David Fahey https://t.co/mWpynLybcC— OSP Memorial (@OSPMemorial) January 24, 2017
We mourn with the City of Cleveland and @CLEpolice in the loss of officer David Fahey, killed today in the line of duty. #Hero— Delaware County SO (@DelCoSheriff) January 24, 2017
Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church offers a message of support after @CLEpolice Officer David Fahey was struck, killed on I-90 this morning. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/7vq5Nc8bXC— Amani Abraham (@AmaniAbraham) January 24, 2017
Tragic death this morning of Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey, killed by a hit-skip driver. Praying for his family and friends and CPD. pic.twitter.com/asdnSJxo7M— Jeff Johnson (@Votejeffjohnson) January 24, 2017
Condolences to @CLEpolice & family of Officer Fahey who was struck & killed by a hit-and-run driver; driver remains at large. #LODD pic.twitter.com/Z2qKOhkvAS— ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) January 24, 2017
RIP CLEVELAND POLICE OFFICER DAVID FAHEY, STRUCK & KILLED TUESDAY MORNING WORKING AN ACCIDENT SCENE. #THESACRIFICECONTINUES. pic.twitter.com/tvPRmg86na— PAPBA (@PAPBA911) January 24, 2017
Our thoughts are with the Cleveland Police Department as they cope with the death of Officer David Fahey - End Of Watch 01-24-17 pic.twitter.com/vfPqIqf3Es— UpperArlingtonPD (@UA_Police) January 24, 2017
.@BrunswickPolice wearing mourning bands in honor of @CLEPolice Officer David Fahey who was killed in a hit-and-run on I-90 this morning. https://t.co/HBiwUpKDbP— Amani Abraham (@AmaniAbraham) January 24, 2017
Prayers are with the Cleveland OH PD @CLEpolice after Officer David Fahey was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on a freeway today. pic.twitter.com/8YjscdXQEN— Corpus Christi POA (@CCPOATX) January 24, 2017
Cleveland Police Department, Ohio— Yuma Police (@yumapolice1) January 24, 2017
Police Officer David Fahey was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while... https://t.co/kTvqYITddg
