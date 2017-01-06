City of Cleveland refutes media reports that fuselage of missing plane found

(Photo: Craig Roberson, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- Officials with the city of Cleveland are disputing local media reports late Friday morning that the missing plane was located in Lake Erie.

That information came around 11:15 a.m. in the following tweet: "Recovery Ops: INVESTIGATORS HAVE NOT FOUND AN INTACT FUSELAGE. DIVERS ARE IN WATER"

Recovery Ops: INVESTIGATORS HAVE NOT FOUND AN INTACT FUSELAGE. DIVERS ARE IN WATER. — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) January 6, 2017

That tweet was followed up with an e-mail minutes later from city officials:

"Divers are in the water. Sonar has been deployed. Search and recovery efforts are underway. Erroneous information is being reported in the media. All confirmed information will be released from the City of Cleveland Joint Information Center as it is available. Such erroneous information can be detrimental to operations and shows disregard for the grieving families. A temporary flight restriction has been put in place by the FAA. NTSB investigators are here, but are not available to answer questions at this time."

WKYC has not reported the missing plane was found, but will do so only when city officials confirm that information.

TIMELINE | Updates on the missing plane

The small plane has been missing for more than a week. It had dropped off radar shortly after taking off from Burke Lakefront Airport on Dec. 29.

John Fleming, his wife, Sue, their two sons -- Jack and Andrew -- and two neighbors, Brian and Megan Casey, were on board the plane after visiting Cleveland to attend the Cavaliers' game. They were flying to Ohio State University in Columbus, but the plane dropped from radar about two miles north of shore in Lake Erie.

MORE | Funeral arrangements announced for family on missing plane

More than 100 pieces of debris have been found, but the plane has yet to be recovered.

(© 2017 WKYC)