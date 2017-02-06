CLEVELAND - There is more pushback against President Trump’s pick for Secretary of Education.

In Cincinnati and Cleveland today, crowds gathered outside Senator Rob Portman’s offices, urging him to vote against Betsy DeVos’s confirmation tomorrow.

They included students, teachers and union leaders.

Critics pointed to how she has never been a teacher, attended or sent her kids to public school.

Protests outside of U.S. Senator Rob Portman's Cleveland office urging a 'no' vote for Betsy DeVos for Secretary of Education. (Photo: Andrew Horansky, WKYC)

Then there is the issue of vouchers and charter schools.

DeVos spent millions from her family’s fortune in her home state of Michigan to push for them. Today nearly half of all students in Detroit are enrolled.

While some studies show that charter schools can outperform public schools, Michigan has some of the country’s lowest standardized test scores.

Two Republican senators have announced they will not support DeVos. All opponents believe they need to sink her nomination tomorrow is for one more Republican to vote against her.

A Cincinnati-area woman went as far as to try to “buy” that vote from Senator Portman by setting up a page at gofundme.com.

Portman has already indicated that he will support DeVos.

Andrew Horansky spent part of Monday evening with the protesters outside of Senator Portman's Cleveland office. You can watch our Facebook Live show below:

