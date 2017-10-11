Construction worker struck by fallen object at Cleveland State University

CLEVELAND - A construction worker was injured by a fallen object on Cleveland State University's campus Wednesday.

According to a Gilbane Construction spokesperson, the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on a project site outside Fenn Hall, the university's College of Engineering building.

The spokesperson says the worker, who is a pipe fitter, was struck by an unknown object. The worker was treated at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital.

The worker has not been identified and a condition is unknown.

