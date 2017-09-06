Content Marketing World conference comes to Cleveland

(Photo: Content Marketing World, Facebook)

This week, one of the biggest brand marketing conferences in the world comes to Cleveland, with the Content Marketing World Conference and Expo taking place at the Huntington Convention Center.

Thousands of marketers from more than 50 countries come to the conference each year to share ideas, attend special workshops and seminars, and listen to special guest speakers. The 2017 lineup includes actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt and author Colson Whitehead.

The convention runs through Friday, and you can follow along on social media using the hashtag #CMWorld.

#CMWorld Tweets

© 2017 WKYC-TV