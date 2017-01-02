CLEVELAND - A couple is searching for suspects after their dog was shot and possibly stabbed in their backyard Christmas Day.

According to the owner's girlfriend, 2-year-old American Pit Bull mix Ellie was let into the backyard at the couple's home near E. 49th Street and McBride Avenue by an unknown person late Christmas Day or in the early hours of Dec. 26. Ellie was shot twice in the back yard. A veterinarian says Ellie was probably lying down at the time of the attack.

(Photo: Submitted)

Ellie's owner's girlfriend says Ellie never barks and the layout of the house, yard and fence would make it difficult to see her.

"Whoever did this knew she was back there," the owner's girlfriend told WKYC.

Ellie was taken to 4 Pets Clinic in North Ridgeville, where she underwent surgery and had a bullet removed from her leg. She's been on antibiotics and painkillers since then, but is reportedly doing well in her recovery.

(Photo: Submitted)

A YouCaring account has been started to help the couple cover Ellie's $900 medical bill.