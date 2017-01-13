CPPA President responds to administrative charges against CPD officers

Steve Loomis (Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association President Steve Loomis has responded to the administrative charges that have been filed against three officers involved in the fatal shooting of Tamir Rice.

In a letter sent Friday night, Loomis says the CPPA is "encouraged that Officer Timothy Loehmann was not charged with any wrongdoing regarding his response to the events of November 22, 2014."

That was the date that Loehmann and Officer Frank Garmback responded to the call of someone holding a gun and waving it around outside the Cudell Recreation Center. As the police cruiser pulled up outside the center by the gazebo, Loehmann got out of the cruiser immediately and fatally shot the 12-year-old Rice. It turned out that Rice did not have a real gun but an airsoft pellet gun.

The CPPA stated that they feel the charges against Loehmann are "created to discipline him, and perhaps discharge him, despite the fact he did nothing wrong that day."

As far as Garmback was concerned, Loomis says "it's disappointing that he has been charged with making a tactical error on his approach to the scene, when it is apparent that the car slid in the ice and mud well beyond what he had intended."

The CPPA will review the charges in detail and "will prepare appropriate defenses, as necessary."

You can read the full letter below:

