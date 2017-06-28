Crash triggers heavy delays on I-480

(Photo: ODOT)

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Drivers are experiencing delays in excess of one hour due to a crash on I-480 West at the Valley View Bridge as of 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The right two lanes are blocked as a result of the accident in which an overturned vehicle is reported.

It's unclear how long it will take crews to clear the wreckage.

An alternate route is suggested until further notice.

