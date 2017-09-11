Crews battle fire at vacant building on W. 71st and Brinsmade in Cleveland

(Photo: Carly Flynn Morgan, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland firefighters were busy battling a blaze at a vacant building on the city's west side on Monday evening.

Fire officials tell WKYC Channel 3 that the building has burned before and has been known to have plaster and other materials inside that could cause hazardous smoke. As a precaution, all firefighters had to wear their masks.

The building had no power in addition to being vacant. The cause is under investigation.

WKYC Channel 3's Carly Flynn Morgan was at the scene at W. 71st and Brinsmade and posted the following on Facebook and Twitter.

VIDEO: A look at fire being fought now at vacant building on W 71 & Brinsmade in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/nCGi62AlCw — Carly Flynn Morgan (@CarlyFMorgan) September 12, 2017

