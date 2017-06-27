WKYC
Crews battle fire near West 110th and Franklin in Cleveland

Fire breaks out at west side warehouse

WKYC 11:37 PM. EDT June 27, 2017

CLEVELAND - Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at West 110th and Franklin late Tuesday and into the early morning hours on Wednesday. 

The Cleveland Firefighters' Union is tweeting that the building has partially collapsed.

No word on if anyone was inside.

WKYC will continue to follow this story and bring you any updates as they become available.

