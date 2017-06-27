Crews battle fire near West 110th and Franklin in Cleveland

CLEVELAND - Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at West 110th and Franklin late Tuesday and into the early morning hours on Wednesday.
The Cleveland Firefighters' Union is tweeting that the building has partially collapsed.
W. 110/Franklin #fire. Partial building collapse— CLE Firefighters-L93 (@Cleveland_FFs) June 28, 2017
No word on if anyone was inside.
