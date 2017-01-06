Temperatures above Lake Erie were in the single digits Friday, while beneath the surface, divers made two major discoveries.

First, they found a piece from the tail of the plane that crashed more than a week ago. Second, they recovered the cockpit voice recorder.

“It was intact, we brought it to the surface,” said Fred Szabo, Interim Director of Port Control. “It’s going to be analyzed by the NTSB.”

Tim Sorenson of the NTSB called the effort “outstanding.”

And though the two small pieces were recovered, the plane’s biggest piece, its main compartment, has yet to turn up.

The bodies of the flight’s six victims could still be inside.

Earlier in the day some news outlets reported the fuselage had been found, only to correct that.

“We haven’t actually found the fuselage,” Fred Szabo clarified. “We believe that there are other pieces of the fuselage in the vicinity but we haven’t documented that as of yet.”

Emotionally and physically, it has been a tough week. Visibility beneath the surface of the lake is just a few inches.

At one point three vessels were seen working at a time, in the section about a mile and a half north of Burke Lakefront Airport, which is roughly the size of a football field.