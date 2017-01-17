Crews return to water to resume search for plane

CLEVELAND - Crews have returned to the water to resume their search efforts for the plane that went missing over Lake Erie last month.

On Tuesday, the city announced the Underwater Marine Contractors' Salvage Chief and a crew from the Cleveland Fire Department have returned to the water. Divers are implementing targeted dives in multiple locations based on data collected from sonar scans.

The city has planned a news conference to provide updates on their search findings for Tuesday afternoon. A time has not been determined yet.

Crews have searched for a missing Cessna 525 Citation that vanished over Lake Erie after departing Burke Lakefront Airport Dec. 29. John Fleming, his wife, Sue, their two sons Andrew and Jack, and two neighbors, Brian and Megan Casey, were on board the aircraft after attending a Cleveland Cavaliers' game. The group had planned to fly back to The Ohio State University in Columbus.

Search crews have recovered more than 250 pieces of debris from the aircraft, as well as human remains that are currently being analyzed by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

