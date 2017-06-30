Cleveland's Star-Spangled Spectacular: What you need to know

(Photo: Derek LaBeaud, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland will be packed with thousands of people as the city celebrates the 28th Annual Star-Spangled Spectacular concert.

The free community concert featuring the Cleveland Orchestra kicks off at 9 p.m. Friday at Mall B downtown, which is located between Lakeside and St. Clair Avenues.

People can start gathering at 6 p.m. for a pre-concert.

Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 10:15 p.m. -- weather permitting.

Eight Cleveland food trucks will be serving up good eats starting at 6 p.m.

Here are road closures in effect for the event:

The Eastbound traffic lanes of St. Clair Ave. will close Friday around 8 p.m. and reopen after the fireworks display around 11:30 p.m.

Westbound lanes on St. Clair Ave. between E. 6th and Ontario Streets closed Thursday morning and will remain closed until 6 a.m. Saturday.

