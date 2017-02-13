Cuyahoga County Council to consider Quicken Loans Arena renovations

(Photo: Quicken Loans Arena/Cleveland Cavaliers)

CLEVELAND - Cuyahoga County Council will consider the resolution proposing renovations to Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday.

The $282 million project would upgrade the 22-year-old arena, which is the second-oldest NBA arena in the league. According to proposals, the renovations hope to relieve some bottleneck problems on the concourse, offer more room for gathering prior to events and promote more street and neighborhood activities.

The Cleveland Cavaliers would foot half the bill and $97 million will come from admission taxes, which are collected via ticket sales. Forty-four million would come from the Bed Tax,acquired from hotel guests, $16 million would come from the budget set aside for the Huntington Convention Center, which was under budget, and the remaining $3 million would come from sales tax spent inside The Q.

