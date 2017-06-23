Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner: 'premature' to tie Lake County remains to Cleveland plane crash

(Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the discovery of human remains that washed up in Willowick on Wednesday night.

In a statement released on Friday evening, the office made it clear that it's too early to try to link the remains to the plane crash that killed six people just off of Burke Lakefront Airport last year.

"Any speculation that this is tied to the December accident is premature and unconfirmed," Administrator Hugh Shannon wrote.

DNA testing on the remains has begun and it's expected to take a few weeks to get back any results. The Medical Examiner has been in touch with the families of the crash victims.

This news comes as a Pennsylvania coroner says remains found by someone fishing in Lake Erie might belong to one of the three victims still unaccounted for in the crash.

The Dec. 29 crash killed six people, but only the remains of three have been found: 45-year-old John Fleming, of Dublin, Ohio, his 15-year-old son, Jack, and a family friend, 50-year-old Brian Casey, of Powell, Ohio.

The bodies of Fleming's wife, another son, and their friend's daughter were never found.

