Cuyahoga County Progressive Caucus opposes Q renovation plans

CLEVELAND - Another local group is joining the fight against plans to renovate Cleveland's Quicken Loans Arena.

The Cuyahoga County Progressive Caucus expressed its opposition to the $282 million dollar Q upgrade at a news conference on Friday morning.

They join the Greater Cleveland Congregations who believe the money could be used to improve other areas of the city.

"We are ALL IN as far as supporting the Cavaliers in their drive towards a second NBA Championship and supporting them in everything they do in terms of providing entertainment to the residents of Northeast Ohio," says Steve Holecko of the Caucus. "But we are not all in on the use of taxpayer dollars to renovate Quicken Loans Arena."

Here's the Cavs and the County's proposal to pay for the renovations.

The Cavs will foot half of the bill

$97 million will come from admission taxes, collected when you buy a ticket for events at the Q.

$44 million will come from the Bed Tax, money comes from hotel guests.

$16 million coming from the money set aside for the Convention Center which was under budget.

And the final $3 million will come from the sales tax spent inside the Q.

