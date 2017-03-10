Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority officer indicted on sexual battery, other charges

A Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority officer has been indicted on sex offense charges.

According to authorities, Christopher Collins met the five teenage victims at a mentoring program.

The 26-year-old Garfield Heights resident now faces several charges, including five counts of underage alcohol use, four counts of endangering children, and two counts of sexual battery.

“As a police officer for 36 years, this is one of the most disturbing cases that I’ve had to investigate,” CMHA police chief Andres Gonzalez said in a statement. “Police officers are not above the law and Collins will be held responsible for his actions in a court of law.”

Officials said Collins was "relieved of his duties" as soon as CMHA authorities learned of the incident.

He is set to be arraigned on March 24.

