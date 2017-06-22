Cuyahoga River burning: 48 years later

CLEVELAND -- Thursday marks 48 years since the last time the Cuyahoga River caught fire.

It’s credited for being the push behind the Clean Water Act.

Local leaders and conservationists are gathering Thursday to highlight some of the successes since then as well as challenges still ahead.

According to a news release, the questions being explored include, “How will climate change and threats to federal funding sources impact the significant strides made in recent decades? What can we do to protect this vital resource?”

OhioHistoryCenteral.org reports the Cuyahoga River caught fire thirteen times and was one of the most highly polluted in the nation.

The event begins at 10:30 a.m. at Cleveland Metroparks’ Merwin’s Wharf.

