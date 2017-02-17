Damon DeFreeze leads rally against spending taxpayer money on Q

Quicken Loans Arena (Photo: WKYC-TV)

The father of Alianna DeFreeze led a group of protesters in front of the Q this afternoon.

Damon DeFreeze is part of a movement against spending tax money at Quicken Loans Arena and downtown until money is spent in the neighborhoods.

DeFreeze is the father of Alianna DeFreeze who went missing and was later found murdered in an abandoned home on the east side of Cleveland.

Alianna was found dead inside a Fuller Avenue home Jan. 29 after her mother reported her missing three days prior.

Her alleged killer, Christopher Whitaker, 44, was arrested four days after her body was found. He is currently in jail and has been charged with her murder.

On Thursday, Whitaker appeared via video in court where a judge set a pre-trial hearing for Feb. 22 at 9 a.m.

The judge also appointed attorneys Thomas Shaughnessy and Fernando Mack to represent Whitaker. He pleaded not guilty, and is currently being held without bond.

They believe money should be spent tearing down houses that can't be fixed, rehabbing those that can be saved and creating jobs for money to do the rehab process, making landlords keep their properties up to code, etc.

DeFreeze wants people to remember that his daughter lost her life in a dilapidated neighborhood.

