Daryl Rush, Cleveland Director of Community Development, dies at 59

(Photo: City of Cleveland)

CLEVELAND - The City of Cleveland's Director of Community Development, Daryl Rush, has passed away at the age of 59.

According to Cleveland.com, the community leader died in his home Tuesday, after a two-year battle with lung cancer.

Mayor Frank Jackson mourned the death of his friend and colleague in a statement released on Wednesday evening:

"I'm deeply saddened by the loss of my friend and the Director of the Department of Community Development, Daryl Rush. He was an intelligent man, whose leadership guided the development of community partnerships that improved the quality of life for Clevelanders. He will be missed both personally and professionally and my thoughts are with his family today.”

Rush was hired by the city in 2004 under then-Mayor, Jane Campbell.

He is survived by his wife, mother, three children, and seven grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are pending. In lieu of flowers, his family is asking that donations be to the African-American Cultural Garden and the Famicos Foundation.