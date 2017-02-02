Database shows dozens of kids missing in Cleveland

(Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

CLEVELAND - Of the more than 140 people listed on Cleveland’s missing person’s database, 56 are children (age 17 and under).

Seven kids are missing in the city’s fourth district on Cleveland’s east side where 14-year-old Alianna Defreeze was found dead in a vacant house last weekend.

The database was put together after the case of Cleveland serial killer Anthony Sowell, the man convicted of killing 11 women. Since then, Cleveland activist Judi Martin has been pushing for local officials to put more strength behind finding missing persons.

