Date, time announced for Greater Cleveland Sports Awards

Local athletes and sports personalities will be honored at the 18th annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, at the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel Grand Ballroom.

As the premier fundraiser for the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, the ceremony will feature a cocktail hour (presented by Cleveland Scene and the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel), a three-course meal, a silent auction, and appearances from current and former sports celebrities. The evening will be highlighted by seven distinguished awards:

Male High School Athlete of the Year presented by University Hospitals Sports Medicine

Female High School Athlete of the Year presented by University Hospitals Sports Medicine

Male Collegiate Athlete of the Year

Female Collegiate Athlete of the Year

Professional Athlete of the Year presented by FOX Sports Ohio

Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Courage Award

Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Cuyahoga Community College

Additionally, the event will be lead by a "nationally recognized emcee." An announcement on who that will be is expected soon.

One lucky fan will also receive the 2018 Cleveland Sports Golden Ticket, which provides a pair of regular season tickets for the Browns, Indians, and Cavaliers. Contestants can enter online for a cost of $100. There are only 600 spots available.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. the night of the ceremony. Individual tickets can be purchased for $325 and tables of 10 people range in price from $3,250 to $8,250. You can purchase tickets at clevelandsportsawards.com.

