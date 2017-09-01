Death penalty sought for man charged with murder of car dealership owners

(Photo: Pat Halsey, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley has announced that his office will seek the death penalty for the man charged with the murder of a car dealership owner and his wife.

Joseph McAlpine, 29, has been re-indicted on capital charges for the murder of Trina Tomola and Michael Kuznik. The two were found dead at their Mr. Cars dealership on E. 185th Street in Cleveland on April 14. Both were shot in the head.

McAlpine previously served nine years in prison for aggravated robbery and was released in 2016. Cleveland Police arrested him for the deaths of Tomola and Kuznik on June 13.

“The Capital Review Committee thoroughly reviewed the facts and circumstances surrounding this case and the decision was made to seek capital charges against McAlpin,” said O’Malley in a statement.

The new indictment, returned by a Grand Jury, includes five capital specifications: one for the course of conduct for the shooting deaths of Tomola and Kuznik; three felony murder specifications for kidnapping, aggravated burglary, and aggravated robbery; and one specification for committing the murders while on post-release control for aggravated robbery.

