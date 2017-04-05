Death row inmate Quisi Bryan re-sentenced for rape
April 5, 2017: Ohio death row inmate Quisi Bryan was re-sentenced Wednesday morning for a rape case dating back to 1994. The judge handed down a punishment of 22 years behind bars with credit applied for time already served.
