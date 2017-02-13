WKYC
Close

Debate continues over Public Square closure

Council, protesters want RTA reopened in Public Square

WKYC 12:08 AM. EST February 14, 2017

CLEVELAND - Some members of Cleveland City Council addressed the ongoing issue of keeping Public Square closed to traffic during Monday night's meeting.

There's no resolution yet to the issue facing the city and RTA.

Leaving Superior shut down could cost the RTA $12 million, for breaching its grant agreement with the federal government.

"If we lose $12 million dollars," said Councilman Kevin Conwell. "That goes against my principles."

Shortly before tonight's meeting, about a dozen protesters gathered outside City Hall, to call on the city to reopen Public Square.

(© 2017 WKYC)

WKYC

New RTA report finds reasons to reopen Public Square

WKYC

City of Cleveland reacts to RTA Public Square study

WKYC

RTA granted extension on Public Square debt return

WKYC

Cleveland, RTA ask Feds for 30 day extension

WKYC

Is the RTA headed for a major budget crisis?

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories