Debate continues over Public Square closure

A dozen or so protestors were assembled in front of City Hall prior to Monday's Cleveland City Council meeting, urging the city to reopen Superior Avenue at Public Square. (Photo: Randy White, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Some members of Cleveland City Council addressed the ongoing issue of keeping Public Square closed to traffic during Monday night's meeting.

There's no resolution yet to the issue facing the city and RTA.

Leaving Superior shut down could cost the RTA $12 million, for breaching its grant agreement with the federal government.

"If we lose $12 million dollars," said Councilman Kevin Conwell. "That goes against my principles."

Shortly before tonight's meeting, about a dozen protesters gathered outside City Hall, to call on the city to reopen Public Square.

