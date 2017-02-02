Defreeze Family: Hopeful but no closure until conviction in Alianna's case

CLEVELAND - Today’s arrest gives the family of Alianna Defreeze a sense of hope in solving a heinous crime, but a family spokesperson says members won’t have a full sense of closure until a conviction.

Their goal is justice for a sweet innocent, trusting naïve 14-year-old, who on her way to school one morning was likely killed by what many have called a “monster.”

“We want to make sure that we get it right,” Ariel Bell, Alianna’s aunt said. "That they arrest the right person and not only that the person is arrested… but that they’re convicted. We’re satisfied with an arrest but we’re not going to be completely happy or excited or feel a full sense of closure until justice is fully served and someone is convicted of the crime.”

Christopher Whitaker, 44, was arrested and was questioned by police Thursday night.

Whitaker has a long criminal history, including sexual violence charges of sexual battery and felonious assault. His arrest makes the family question what the man was doing out there on the streets.

“My question to those charged with monitoring these type of offenders, why wasn’t he being monitored to the fullest extent? What convinced those involved that he had in fact been rehabilitated? When are we going to begin to take the history of sex offenders seriously as an indicator of the future for them,” Bell asks.

“I feel as though if someone had been paying more attention to his past, that this could have been possibly avoided.”

If Whitaker is responsible, he would be culpable for the kind of debased crime most of us can't even imagine.

Several sources say the crime was very heinous. “It boils my blood that someone could do something so cold blooded to anyone, let alone a child,” Bell said.

Police Chief Calvin Williams was unwilling to comment on how Whitaker might have come in contact with Alianna, considering he’s listed in South Euclid.

Finding more clues on how Whitaker could have known Alianna, is still a priority as investigators seek more information in building their case.

As Alianna’s aunt said, this man was someone’s friend, uncle nephew, cousin, boyfriend… those people might know something. The family along with police are hoping anyone with information will reach out to law enforcement.

If you have any information in the case reach out to police in several ways.

Call 911 or Homicide Detectives.

To make an anonymous tip, call 216-25CRIME.

The reward for information in the case is $22,500.

(© 2017 WKYC)