DeFreeze Family: 'No ill will towards pastor,' maintains Scott and Civic Center backed out

The DeFreeze family maintains that the 'Civic Conference and Events Center,' located on Mayfield Road, backed out on them after promising a location.

Alianna Defreeze was found dead in an abandoned home on Fuller Avenue on January 29.

Pastor Darrell Scott, of the New Spirit Revival Center, maintains the center never had an agreement with the DeFreeze family.

When WKYC Channel 3’s Hilary Golston reached Scott Wednesday afternoon, he demanded a retraction from us...then hung up.

Alianna’s relative, Ariel Bell, provided text messages and calls she said came from a center representative indicating who to make the check out to, which said “Civic Conference and Events Center.”

“Our family holds no ill will towards the pastor. Our family holds no ill will towards his Ministry,” Bell told Golston.

Bell said she and her family are going through so much, what reason would she have to lie?

“It’s very frustrating because our family is dealing with a totally separate tragedy and we have no room to convolute stories or fabricate ideas concerning him. We don’t have an opinion of him in that capacity. We simply wanted to use the facilities,” Bell told WKYC’s Hilary Golston.

DeFreeze’s father posted on Facebook saying that he would not allow his daughter to be used as “a publicity stunt” by the pastor.

He explained that he was told “I am no way involved with New Spirit.” DeFreeze went on to write “He Says. If I can’t speak, they can’t have it there… I refused to let this pathetic man use our baby’s funeral for political gain.”

Bell maintains the family was told they were understaffed and could not open the door for them Saturday.

The funeral is now being held at the Imani Temple Ministries located on North Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.

The wake still begins at 12 p.m. and the funeral begins a half hour later.

DeFreeze went missing January 26 on her way to school. She was discovered three days later, Sunday evening, in an abandoned home on Fuller Avenue.

DeFreeze was identified days after the discovery of her body using fingerprint and DNA technology.

Several sources also report that the state DeFreeze’s body was found in, is unforgettable.

Christopher Whitaker, 44, was arrested Thursday evening by U.S. Marshals and Cleveland Police in Mayfield Heights.

He’s been charged with killing DeFreeze.

