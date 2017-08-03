Details of Cleveland RNC economic impact announced: David Gilbert discusses results
Aug. 3, 2017: The economic impact of the 2016 Cleveland Republican National Convention was released Thursday. WKYC's Tom Meyer sat down with RNC Host Committee CEO David Gilbert to discuss details of the report.
WKYC 12:39 PM. EDT August 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WKYC Breaking Live Video
-
Tommy's delivers milkshake to customer as last dying wish
-
Woman indicted after crash that killed two teens
-
How you can save money during Ohio's tax-free 'holiday'
-
Final AM Weather for Thursday, August 3, 2017
-
Verify: Is the innerbelt bridge being repainted?
-
First AM Weather for Thursday, August 3, 2017
-
Olmsted Falls Family teaches us lesson about hope
-
3 Great Deals To Improve Student Grades - The Deal Guy
-
Local mom uses selfies to monitor daughter
More Stories
-
Cleveland RNC economic impact falls below…Aug. 3, 2017, 10:59 a.m.
-
David Gilbert discusses RNC economic impactAug. 3, 2017, 11:33 a.m.
-
A tale of two studies: RNC Cleveland economic impact resultsAug. 3, 2017, 11:12 a.m.