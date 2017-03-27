Did city ignore warning signs of I-X Center chaos?

CLEVELAND - It is not hard to go onto Facebook or Instagram to find fresh video from Saturday night at the I-X Center, showing hundreds of teens causing chaos at the annual Indoor Amusement Park.

Steve Looms, President of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association, said those same sites also contained warnings of trouble last week.

(Photo: Submitted)

“There was a certain amount of information that we had that we weren’t allowed to follow up on because of the overtime,” Loomis said. “That’s tragic. It’s a dereliction of duty.”

Loomis blames city management for allowing the night to get out of hand.

Though no weapons were used and no one was hurt, two juveniles and three adults were arrested.

They included Otto Smith, 19, who was in court Monday.

“They had guns on them and they had bad intent,” Mayor Frank Jackson said.

He believes the arrests were evidence that police did their jobs and kept people safe.

Still, tell that to parent Tanya Legg who was there with her four kids. “I was pulling my children in the wagon and they were almost in tears crying because they were so afraid,” she said.

When they left, she said a woman then struck their van.

“She laughed a little, she got in her car, she almost ran the security guy over trying lo leave the parking lot,” Legg said.

On Monday, the I-X Center held a series of internal meetings to discuss changes.

They include stepping up security with additional police officers. They will also continue to 'strictly enforce their Dress Code and Code of Conduct.'

“Our team of security officers, along with local law enforcement resources will continue to enforce the I-X Center's policies and procedures in order to ensure that our team members can best assist the safety of I-X Indoor Amusement Park visitors and guests,” said Ryan Fioritto, President of Tenable Protective Services. “The incident that occurred Saturday evening provides the opportunity for all of us to examine the current protocol being used. We will supplement this protocol with additional resources and methods, which will translate to an increase in safety personnel and techniques to better adjust to this type of incident.”

