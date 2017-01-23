Dog found shot in Cleveland to have leg amputated

WKYC
CLEVELAND - Cleveland Animal Control picked up a dog who was shot in the leg in Cleveland over the weekend.

The dog, whose name is Gibson, suffered a shattered bone from the bullet wound. Animal Control says Gibson is en route to an animal clinic in Avon Lake to undergo surgery to amputate his leg.

Animal Control says a rescue organization will take care of Gibson after his surgery.

