CLEVELAND -- A dog was shot by an off-duty Cuyahoga County Sheriffs' officer after the animal attacked two people Tuesday evening.

The family's dog, a pitbull, attacked its owner -- a 32-year-old woman and a 6-year-old child -- at 3965 West 22nd Street.

Both victims were transported to the hospital.

Authorities say the 6-year-old remains in critical condition.

