Donnell Lindsey sentenced to 37 years to life for murder of 3-year-old Major Howard

CLEVELAND - Donnell Lindsey was given a sentence of 37 years to life in prison for the murder of 3-year-old Major Howard on Wednesday.

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge John P. O'Donnell handed out the sentence during a hearing.

Lindsey was found guilty of murder, felonious assault, attempted murder and several gun-related charges by a jury last month.

He was found not guilty of two charges of aggravated murder.

Major Howard was killed in a drive-by shooting incident on E. 113th Street in September 2015. Howard was shot in the chest while sitting inside a vehicle.

A 24-year-old woman was also shot, though she survived.

Lindsey was arrested outside the Atlanta area in May 2016.

© 2017 WKYC-TV