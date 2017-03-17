20-year-old woman in critical condition after falling off balcony at downtown Cleveland bar

CLEVELAND - A downtown Cleveland bar is closed Friday due to "hazardous conditions" after city police said a woman fell off the building's balcony.
Authorities said the incident happened at Spirits Restaurant and Bar, located at 1276 West Sixth Street.
The unidentified 20-year-old woman was taken to MetroHealth Hospital.
She is listed in critical condition.
