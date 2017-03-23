Downtown Cleveland holds 2017 annual meeting Thursday

(Photo: Annie Brennan, Custom)

CLEVELAND - After Cleveland's banner year in 2016, officials from the city's tourism department are now looking ahead to what's next in store for Northeast Ohio.

Destination Cleveland will lay out its strategic plan and vision for 2017 at its annual meeting Thursday afternoon at Severance Hall.

Speakers include the organization's president and CEO David Gilbert, along with Citymark Capital's Dan Walsh.

The event begins at 3:30 p.m.

Keep up with some of the social media posts below (MOBILE USERS: click here to view)

Tweets by @TheCLE

© 2017 WKYC-TV