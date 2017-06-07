Downtown Cleveland Taco Bell Cantina set to open on June 14

Taco Bell Cantina restaurant.

CLEVELAND - Mark your calendar!

A new Taco Bell is set to open near Cleveland's Public Square at 200 Euclid Avenue on June 14 at 11 a.m.

And it's not just a typical Taco Bell.

It's one of the chain's 'Cantina' outposts, which features an expanded menu and alcohol.

Officials with the Taco Bell Corporation said the Cleveland spot will also feature a tapas appetizer menu, along with merchandise for sale and patio seating.

The first 100 guests in line at the grand opening will receive a Cleveland Taco Bell Cantina t-shirt.

Construction on the location had previously been delayed for several months.

"We are very excited about investing in downtown Cleveland and look forward to opening this restaurant," officials told WKYC earlier this year.

The Cleveland eatery is the chain's sixth Cantina restaurant.

Officials said the chain plans to open roughly 9,000 restaurants across the world over the next five years.

