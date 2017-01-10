WKYC
Flights delayed, canceled at Cleveland Hopkins

WKYC 9:22 AM. EST January 10, 2017

CLEVELAND -- Heads up if you have a flight out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

There's quite a few delays and cancelations Tuesday.

There are no delays as of 9:05 a.m. at the Akron-Canton Airport.

