(Photo: Derek LaBeaud, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- A man was taken away in handcuffs early Thursday morning from the scene where his vehicle slammed into a house.

It happened on E. 174th Street and Dynes Avenue.

The car ended up going all the way into the house, but luckily the person inside sleeping wasn’t hurt.

No additional information was immediately available.

© 2017 WKYC-TV