Driver arrested after crashing into Cleveland police car

(Photo: Derek LaBeaud, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- A man has been arrested after a chase that began after crashing into a Cleveland police car.

It happened early Wednesday morning when police say an officer had pulled in front of a stopped vehicle at East 105th and Superior with a man slumped at the wheel.

The suspect woke up and allegedly rammed the police cruiser before speeding off.

He eventually pulled over and fled on foot. The suspect was caught about four blocks away.

The officer was not hurt.

