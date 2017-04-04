WKYC
Close

Driver arrested after crashing into Cleveland police car

April 5, 2017: It happened early this morning when police say an officer had pulled in front of a stopped vehicle at East 105th and Superior with a man slumped at the wheel.

WKYC 6:35 AM. EDT April 05, 2017

CLEVELAND -- A man has been arrested after a chase that began after crashing into a Cleveland police car.

It happened early Wednesday morning when police say an officer had pulled in front of a stopped vehicle at East 105th and Superior with a man slumped at the wheel.

The suspect woke up and allegedly rammed the police cruiser before speeding off.

He eventually pulled over and fled on foot. The suspect was caught about four blocks away.

The officer was not hurt.

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories